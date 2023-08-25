Highlights Plymouth Argyle have made a strong start to the season, earning four points against tough opponents.

The team is looking to make some late transfer deals, particularly for a much-needed striker on loan.

While an attacking addition is more likely, there are concerns about defensive cover due to injuries, but it is less likely to happen.

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a very respectable start to the new season upon their long-awaited return to the Championship.

To date, all three of their opponents have recently played Premier League football, so securing four points from that stretch will have Steven Schumacher full of confidence. It all began with a 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town before a goalless draw against Watford. They were then defeated at the death by Southampton in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

As the fixtures come thick and fast there is also the issue of the transfer window, which is less than a week away from closing now. On the topic of transfers, here is how Argyle’s dream end to August would pan out.

Will Plymouth sign Josh Coburn?

After a flurry of business earlier on in the window, it has all been quiet at Home Park for a couple of weeks now. The latest arrival was midfielder Luke Cundle on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, adding a very valuable option in the middle of the park.

There may be a couple of late deals to be done though and one would see a much-needed berth filled. Chris Errington of Plymouth Live is reporting that an unnamed striker will soon arrive at Home Park, with Schumacher speaking openly about this to the local media in a recent press conference: "It doesn't look right now that he's going to be here for the weekend so that's disappointing.

"I think everyone knows I'm not going to give names away, and whatever, but as you would imagine we have got something lined up, a deal in place.

"We are just waiting for the pieces to fall into place and then he will be here. Until then we have to be patient.

"Probably after Saturday's game if there is still no movement then we will have to go to plan B, but right now I'm really positive we are going to get the player we want."

The Argyle boss confirmed that it will be a loan deal, and it is a much-needed one given the current status upfront in the squad. Ryan Hardie is leading the line on his own with New Zealand international Ben Waine as the only man there to deputise.

Last term Niall Ennis and Sam Cosgrove were there to work in and around the Scotsman, but the former has joined Blackburn Rovers whilst Cosgrove has returned to Birmingham City after his loan deal ended.

It was said that the Blues would listen to offers for Cosgrove with Argyle amongst those interested after he contributed to 10 league goals in green and white. Charlton Athletic are one of the clubs leading the race to sign the 26-year-old, though.

Whilst Schumacher himself hasn't divulged any details, there have long since been links with Middlesbrough's Josh Coburn and Football Insider are reporting that he is the player about to come through the door at the Theatre of Greens. Coburn, who is just 20, scored 10 goals on loan with Bristol Rovers last term and is "highly regarded at Boro" too.

Do Plymouth need more defensive cover?

Schumacher was also asked if he wanted to get any more business done before the end of the window in the aforementioned presser, to which he replied: "Possibly, but I want to get this one done first and then we will see how much we have got left in the kitty."

Errington himself writes: “Schumacher wants to add another forward who will bring different strengths to the Pilgrims' attacking play before the transfer deadline.”

That being said, with the injuries to both Brendan Galloway and Macaulay Gillesphey, there could be cause for concern at the other end of the field. With that duo sidelined, Dan Scarr, Lewis Gibson and Julio Pleguezuelo are the only three senior centre-backs at the club and the latter is yet to make a league appearance since joining from Dutch side FC Twente.

Another body coming in at the back seems a lot less likely than an attacking addition, as has been previously touched on, but this is a dream scenario after all.