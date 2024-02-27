Highlights Galloway's career revival at Plymouth attracting interest from Championship clubs such as Middlesbrough, Coventry, and Blackburn.

Middlesbrough, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers are all interested in Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Brendan Galloway’s career so far

After coming through the ranks at MK Dons, the left-sided defender secured a move to Premier League Everton as a teenager.

Whilst Galloway would go on to make 21 appearances for the Toffees, the reality is that he failed to establish himself as a regular, and he had unsuccessful loan spells at West Brom and Sunderland before departing on a free transfer in 2019.

After that, the Zimbabwe international signed for Luton Town, but he once again failed to get game time over the next few seasons before departing two years ago.

Galloway would then join Plymouth, and it’s been a move that has revived his career.

The 27-year-old has made over 50 appearances for the Pilgrims, which included helping them to the Championship last season, and he has featured 18 times in the current campaign, where he has generally impressed.

Brendan Galloway transfer latest

And, it seems as though his performances have caught the eye, as The Sun has revealed that three Championship clubs are keeping tabs on Galloway, with his deal at Home Park running out in the summer.

“Brendan Galloway is wanted by Championship trio Coventry, Middlesbrough and Blackburn on a free transfer. the ex-Everton star has held talks with Argyle's second tier rivals who are fighting it out for his services because he is in the final six months of his current deal.

“The Pilgrims have yet to make a new offer for Galloway which could allow the fellow Championship sides to snap up his signature.”

Brendan Galloway could be a low-risk move

Galloway’s injury record may put some clubs off, as he hasn’t played as many games as he would’ve wanted at this stage of his career.

But, he is flying right now for Plymouth, and when he is available, he has all the tools you would want from a modern defender, with his athleticism and ability to play out from the back. As well as that, he is versatile in that he could play in a back three, or at left-back if needed.

Therefore, to pick him up on a free transfer could turn out to be a shrewd, low-risk move, and it’s no surprise that there is plenty of interest in the player.

Of course, Plymouth knew this was a possibility, and they will face a challenge to keep him at the club if their rivals formalise their interest with an offer.

Yet, Galloway will recognise that he’s onto a good thing with Plymouth, and there’s no doubt that the past few years will have been the most enjoyable of his career so far.

Championship Table (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 15 Plymouth Argyle 34 -4 40 16 Blackburn Rovers 34 -12 39 17 Swansea City 34 -12 39 18 Birmingham City 33 -13 38 19 Huddersfield Town 34 -15 37 20 Millwall 34 -14 36 21 QPR 34 -13 35 22 Stoke City 34 -17 35 23 Sheffield Wednesday 34 -25 32 24 Rotherham United 34 -36 19

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but right now his only focus will be on helping Argyle as they look to steer clear of what is shaping up to be a fascinating battle at the bottom of the Championship.