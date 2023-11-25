Highlights Middlesbrough will need to find a replacement for injured defender Darragh Lenihan in the January transfer window.

Charlie Cresswell, who has limited playing time at Leeds, could be a potential target for Middlesbrough.

Cresswell is a young and talented center-back who could contribute immediately and has the potential to excel at this level.

Middlesbrough could be forced into the market in the January window after it was confirmed that Darragh Lenihan would miss the rest of the season.

The Irishman has been a reliable performer for Boro since making the switch from Blackburn, so his absence is a real blow.

Middlesbrough lacking depth at centre-back

Dael Fry and Paddy McNair are the first-choice defensive pairing right now, and Matt Clarke is returning to full fitness, so Boro do have options, even if caution will be advised over the latter considering how long he has been out.

Even without those doubts about Clarke, you would expect Boro to prioritise a new centre-back following Lenihan’s injury, and one man who could re-emerge on their radar is Charlie Cresswell.

It was claimed back in January that Boro were keen on the Leeds man, but the Whites’ relegation to the Championship meant a summer deal was always unlikely.

After impressing on loan at Millwall last season, there was a feeling that Cresswell would establish himself as a regular at Elland Road, but it hasn’t happened, with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk the preferred pairing, and skipper Liam Cooper is backup.

Therefore, Cresswell isn’t getting the minutes he wants, and he has made just four appearances this season, so the prospect of a move in the New Year may appeal.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

And, from Boro’s perspective, he would tick many boxes for Carrick.

We know that he wants to work with younger players who he can develop, and at 20, the Teesside outfit would be getting a player with a lot of potential.

Crucially though, Cresswell can contribute to the team right now - as he proved with Millwall he is a capable defender.

The youngster is dominant in the air and aggressive with how he defends, so he’s not too dissimilar to Lenihan in that sense.

Of course, there are areas of his game that he needs to improve, but Middlesbrough would be getting someone who has all the raw talent to be a top centre-back at this level.

The reality is Cresswell would be playing for most teams at this level, but in Rodon, Daniel Farke has arguably the best right-sided centre-back in the division.

Whether Leeds would sell to a promotion rival remains to be seen, even if Sam Greenwood did make the same move in the summer, whilst Cresswell’s contract running until 2027 means the Yorkshire side will command a decent fee.

Nevertheless, the Whites will recognise that their academy graduate wants to play football, and if they can make a tidy profit on him, it could prove to be sensible business all round. Plus, any funds brought in could be used to purchase Rodon on a permanent basis, which is no doubt a priority.

After a slow start, Middlesbrough have found their feet, and they look like a team that is capable of pushing for promotion.

However, Lenihan’s injury has robbed them of a dominant defender, and he will need to be replaced.

Returning for Cresswell makes sense, and it’s a move that could suit all parties in January, as the England U21 international looks to get his career going.