“Middlesbrough could benefit”, “Millwall should be considered” – Which team would Crystal Palace player fit best as Championship loan looms? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace are set to loan out talented wide player Malcolm Ebiowei in January, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon, with the Championship the likeliest destination for the teenager.

The 19-year-old has encountered an unexpected rise since being picked up by Derby County in September 2021, breaking into their first-team in the second half of the 2021-22 Championship season and he made 16 appearances for Wayne Rooney.

His performances led to Palace making a move for the out-of-contract youngster in the summer, and he has already made two Premier League appearances for the Eagles – it now looks as though Patrick Vieira wants to see him flourish elsewhere though until next season.

What team would suit the winger best though in the second tier when the transfer window opens? Let’s take a look and see where the FLW team think Ebiowei would fit best.

Ben Wignall

Ebiowei is a player that likes to cut in on his left foot from the right flank and make things happen, so naturally he will more suit a team that plays a formation such as a 4-3-3 rather than a three-back.

One of the first teams that spring to mind are Blackpool, who currently have Ian Poveda in their squad from Leeds but he has failed to make much of an impact so far at Bloomfield Road, and I would definitely see Ebiowei as an upgrade.

I also think Millwall should be considered as a potential destination.

Gary Rowett has recently reverted to a 4-2-3-1 and it was George Honeyman who played on the right against Hull City – that’s not his natural position whatsoever but Ebiowei is certainly someone with his abilities who could take a place in the Lions starting 11 and make a difference.

Adam Jones

It does feel as though Middlesbrough could benefit from another wide man coming in following their change in formation under Michael Carrick.

Ryan Giles could potentially push up to the wing like Isaiah Jones has – but if Carrick wants to keep the former at full-back – having someone like Ebiowei who can operate in a more advanced position could be useful.

And if Watford don’t manage to get a deal for Jerry Yates over the line, they could see the Crystal Palace man as a good alternative considering he can operate both on the wing and through the middle like the Blackpool star can.

Considering he’s only young though and only has a limited amount of senior experience, some would suggest that he would benefit from a loan spell with a club likely to be at the bottom end of the division this term.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

First of all, a loan move for Ebiowei is a good move on Crystal Palace’s part.

It never felt like he was really ready to contribute at Premier League level just yet and as such, you do wonder why a loan move back to the EFL wasn’t sanctioned in the summer.

Nevertheless, perhaps Hull City are a club in the Championship that could do with an addition in his position.

They do have options in wide areas, but Ebiowei could come in and add to those as they have hardly been convincing, especially given their struggles in the division at the moment.

They’ve also been hit with injuries in the attacking third to the likes of Vaughn Covil, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh and even though Ebiowei is not a direct replacement for some of those names, adding a bright, attacking talent can surely do no harm.