Middlesbrough have other targets to pursue if they fail to seal returns for Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer and Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Ryan Giles, according to Teesside Live.

Having already made six senior signings this summer, Boro need to be careful not to overspend in their quest to remain within the EFL's financial limits.

If they can continue to abide by the rules, they will be able to continue to trade freely in the future like they are doing now, with Michael Carrick strengthening his side considerably.

What positions should Middlesbrough be looking at?

Their left-back department needs addressing following the departure of Marc Bola, with Hayden Coulson needing competition for a starting spot at the Riverside.

If they fail to address this area, that could be costly in their quest to secure promotion, so this is an area they simply must prioritise before the summer window closes.

They may also benefit from adding more depth to their central midfield following Alex Mowatt's return to West Bromwich Albion.

But the striker department needs to be focused on more at the moment - because it's unclear whether the likes of Josh Coburn and Matthew Hoppe will be effective next term.

One or both of them could potentially leave again and with Marcus Forss operating on the right at times, more quality in the centre-forward position is a requirement.

Thankfully, they seem to have numerous targets for both the left-back and striker areas.

Middlesbrough's pursuit of Cameron Archer and Ryan Giles

Archer is someone Boro are obviously keen to bring back - but they will probably need to negotiate a loan deal if they are to lure him back to the Riverside.

This is because Villa are keen to secure at least £20m for him, according to a report from The Sun back in April.

Unai Emery's side's stance could have changed - but it's unlikely considering how much the Villa man impressed during his time on Teesside.

Boro are still keeping tabs on Giles at this stage - but it remains to be seen whether Wolves are willing to sanction a loan exit.

Who else should Middlesbrough target?

Harry Toffolo could be an exceptional attacking option to have on the left-hand side - but it remains to be seen whether he's included in Nottingham Forest's plans for next season.

He wasn't exactly a regular starter for the Reds last term, so Boro could inquire to see whether he's available. Getting him in either permanently or on loan would be excellent considering the impact he had at Huddersfield Town during the 2021/22 campaign.

In terms of the forward department, Archer would be the ideal man to come in but Tom Cannon could be an excellent signing as well.

He did extremely well for Preston North End during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and did enough to suggest that he would be an asset at the Riverside if given the chance to shine there.

Stealing Archer from under Preston's nose, they could do the same with the Irishman, who may pick Boro over Preston if given the choice considering the former are one of the favourites to secure promotion at this stage.