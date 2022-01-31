Middlesbrough contemplating return for 23-year-old Ipswich Town man

Middlesbrough could be set to add to their ranks today in a way which doesn’t involve parting with a transfer fee, as Hayden Coulson could be recalled to their squad as reported by The Northern Echo.

The Championship side have brought in a number of fresh faces and boss Chris Wilder still has plenty of time to do even more business before the transfer deadline hits tonight.

However, one face that could be brought in that will be familiar to all at the Riverside Stadium is Coulson. He was initially shipped out on loan at the beginning of the season to Ipswich but could soon find himself back in the Championship, with a recall clause in the deal potentially being triggered.

Boro may have plenty of new bodies in their side but Coulson would provide them with another valuable option in defence – which is an area of potential need right now. Add in the fact that he is struggling to feature much on his current deal at Portman Road and a return could make sense.

It certainly looks like the defender may return too, with the Tractor Boys not utilising him as much as expected in League One this year. With only six starts for the club so far, he could be of more use to Middlesbrough in terms of a defensive option in rotation – and Chris Wilder appears to be considering it.

Coulson might not come back and walk into the team – and he could even return and be shipped out again – but right now it looks like a return to the Riverside Stadium is likely nonetheless.

The Verdict

Hayden Coulson hasn’t had the desired impact at Ipswich Town so far this year and whilst he may get more opportunities at Portman Road if he stayed for the remainder of his deal, it might be worthwhile for Middlesbrough to bring him back.

Chris Wilder could use another option at the back and he isn’t exactly a first-team regular with the Tractor Boys right now either. The League One side haven’t used him perhaps as much as both teams expected and it looks like the deal could now end up terminated early.

Coulson though is certainly a solid player and he has plenty of Championship experience already. He might not be a guaranteed starter at either team but he does provide a decent option and Chris Wilder may need one as he tries to lead his side to a promotion.

Bringing him back to the Riverside Stadium, where he could maybe get more appearances via the bench or in rotation than he is currently getting at Ipswich, could be the best move then.