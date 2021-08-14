Middlesbrough considering transfer swoop for 28-cap international

Middlesbrough’s extensive search for a striker has seen them keeping an eye on Sporting Lisbon’s Andraz Sporar, according to A Bola, via Sport Witness.

Boro have already acquired one forward this summer with the signing of Wycombe Wanderers powerhouse Uche Ikpeazu, but Neil Warnock is looking for more.

A top target this summer has been Flamengo’s Brazilian youngster Rodrigo Muniz, however it seems as though the Teessiders have lost out to Fulham in the race for 20-year-old.

That means that Boro have to cast their net even wider and attentions have apparently been drawn to Sporar, who joined Sporting in 2020 from Slovan Bratislava, where he was prolific by scoring 44 times in 53 league outings.

The 27-year-old has found game-time hard to come by though in the Portuguese capital and spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Sporting Braga.

According to A Bola, Boro aren’t the only team interested in Sporar with Real Mallorca and teams in Belgium also watching the 28-cap Slovenia international, whilst Dutch outfit Feyenoord have already had a €5 million offer rejected this summer.

Middlesbrough seemingly have money to spend though having been in a serious battle with the Cottagers for Muniz and Sporar could be the man that the club target next to sign.

The Verdict

Sporar has a really prolific-looking record in Slovakia and Slovenia’s top divisions, but Portugal’s top tier is a different level and he’s struggled to break into Sporting Lisbon’s side.

That’s not a slight on Sporar – Sporting are a good team and he’s scored nine goals in 29 for the club but he just has players ahead of him in the pecking order.

With Middlesbrough doing their negotiating in Lisbon for Muniz in recent weeks according to reports, it’s not a surprise to see Sporar come on their radar considering they have been in the city.

It’s likely that Sporar would cost Boro the best part of £5.5 million to bring him to the Riverside but considering his scoring record it may be money well worth spending.