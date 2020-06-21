Middlesbrough considering move for 26-y/o who is set to leave rivals

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Duncan Watmore with the forward set to leave Sunderland when his contract expires in the coming weeks.

The 26-year-old has been with the Black Cats for the past seven years and whilst he impressed at times in the Premier League, his overall time at the Stadium of Light has been hindered by several serious injuries.

As a result, he has struggled to rediscover his best form this season and Sunderland confirmed earlier this month that he is one of five players who would leaving the club when his deal runs out.

However, it appears he could be staying in the north-east, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing on Twitter this morning that Boro are keeping tabs on the player and he states a deal ‘could’ happen.

Middlesbrough. Ayala has an interest in going back to Spain in summer. Could be snapping up Watmore from Sunderland after he was freed. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 21, 2020

From Watmore’s perspective, it would appear to be a no-brainer as he would potentially be making the step up to the Championship – although the Teesside outfit do have work to do to stay in the division as they are only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

The verdict

You would have to say that this would be a pretty underwhelming signing for Boro as Watmore has failed to do much in the past few years.

Having said that, Boro obviously feel he would be a low risk move given his contract situation and there’s no denying that Watmore has impressed earlier in his career.

Ultimately though, the immediate focus for Boro has to be on staying in the Championship and it then promises to be a very interesting summer for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.