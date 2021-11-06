Middlesbrough are considering parting ways with manager Neil Warnock if they suffer a defeat against promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion this weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Warnock’s side suffered a second successive defeat in the Championship in midweek with them going down 3-1 at Luton Town in mid-week.

That result saw them drop further down the table and means that they have endured an underwhelming start to a campaign where it was hoped they would mount a promotion push.

Boro have now lost seven games in the Championship this season and they are currently four points adrift of the play-off places. A defeat against West Brom on Saturday would see them potentially lose even further ground on the top six and leave them with a tough challenge to force their way back into contention.

According to the latest report from the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough’s hierarchy could be set to part ways with Warnock if Boro do fall to a third successive defeat against West Brom later today. That comes after the experienced manager set a new record when he took charge of his 1,602nd game in league management earlier this week.

The verdict

You have to feel that Warnock would have to be under intense pressure if Boro do lose against West Brom.

However, giving him that match to decide his fate at the Riverside is perhaps not the fairest idea considering that the Baggies would be expected to provide a major challenge for Boro given their start to the campaign.

Warnock is experienced enough to know that Middlesbrough’s results at the moment have fallen below what was expected at the start of the campaign.

They do have the squad to be challenging closer towards the play-offs and perhaps playing a little better in terms of their style of play.

Having said that, who else could Middlesbrough get that is more experienced in taking teams out of the Championship than Warnock.

At the moment though, you can see why the pressure is mounting on Warnock and his job is under threat. It would not be a major surprise though if he pulled off a shock result at West Brom and managed to save himself.