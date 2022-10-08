Middlesbrough confirmed XI: Three changes for the trip to Millwall

Middlesbrough have made three changes to their starting XI for this afternoon’s trip to The Den.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Ryan Giles, and Hayden Hackney all drop out with Isaiah Jones, Darragh Lenihan, and Matt Crooks returning to the side.

Chris Wilder was given his marching orders earlier in the week and interim boss Leo Percovich led the Teessiders to a 1-0 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday evening, which was just their third of the season in the Championship.

The North East club’s search for a new permanent manager is ongoing – with recently sacked Watford boss Rob Edwards and former Manchester United favourite Michael Carrick among the names linked – but for the time being Percovich remains at the helm.

That victory helped Boro climb out of the bottom three and they could climb higher still with another win against Millwall but that’s easier said than done at The Den.

Starting XI: Steffen; McNair, Fry, Lenihan; Jones, McGree, Howson, Crooks, Bola; Muniz, Akpom

Subs: Roberts, Giles, Mowatt, Hoppe, Dijksteel, Forss, Hackney