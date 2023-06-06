Following the disappointment of their play-off semi-final defeat to Coventry City last month, Middlesbrough will be one of the favourites to be promoted from the Championship next season and there will be excitement over the coming months as to who they will sign in the transfer window.

Boro won't just be looking to bolster their first-team this summer though, with an emphasis also on recruitment for the club's under-21 side.

The Teessiders have delved into other academies and also non-league in the past to bring in players such as Isaiah Jones to the club, who have plied their trade for the development squad before becoming a regular fixture within the senior ranks.

And they have landed potentially another star of the future as the club have confirmed the signing of Manchester City talent Terrell Agyemang when his contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the month.

Who is Terrell Agyemang?

Agyemang had only been at City since September 2022, signing a short-term contract with their under-21's after leaving Charlton Athletic.

A midfielder by trade for the Addicks, Agyemang was released by the League One outfit last summer but after a successful trial with City, he penned a contract until the end of the season to join their development squad.

Agyemang struggled to feature for City's under-21's squad for a large chunk of the campaign just gone, but in February he started to pick up starts in the unfamiliar position of right-back as opposed to his natural role.

He started five matches at right-back for City and came off the bench a couple of times in that period, notching two assists as part of a side that romped to the Premier League 2 title.

His performances were not enough to earn an extended contract though as City have decided to let him go, but just playing in their side has clearly opened up other avenues for Agyemang.

Is Terrell Agyemang a good signing for Middlesbrough?

It's unlikely that Agyemang is going to be in and around Boro's first-team squad immediately - he will likely need to prove himself in the under-21's first before Michael Carrick gives him a chance.

There's also a chance that Agyemang could potentially go out on loan in the EFL system next season to taste an experience of the men's game, and he will also need to get a position locked down as he was pushed out to full-back in his final months at City.

That could be a role he takes up on a full-time basis at Boro as his performances have clearly led to a contract, and they will be hoping they've picked up a potential star of the future for absolutely nothing.