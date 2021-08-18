Middlesbrough confirm player’s departure after he was unable to move out on loan last season

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has today completed a season long loan move to Scottish side Queen of the South, with the club confirming the news on their official website.

The highly rated young shot stopper will now be looking to get some valuable first team experience under his belt moving forwards after being involved in the senior set up at the Riverside Stadium for the best part of two seasons.

Boro boss Neil Warnock was reluctant to let Brynn move out on loan last season, due to only having two senior keepers at his disposal, however with the club having now brought in former Brentford keeper Luke Daniels, they are well stocked in that area.

Brynn had featured in pre-season on numerous occasions for Boro this season and featured on the bench for the first team on a few occasions in the previous campaign.

The young prospect currently has two years remaining on his contract with the Sky Bet Championship side.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough are very blessed in the goalkeeping department and because of this, a temporary move for Brynn is best for his development at present.

The loan deal will allow him to have a lot more exposure to men’s football and will only serve him in good stead when he returns to Middlesbrough at the end of this season.

Warnock clearly recognises how talented the 20-year-old is and will be hopeful that he can develop him into a proven Championship keeper over the next few years.

They have some far more experienced options at their disposal at present but having a keeper who could go on to become their number one for years to come will prove to be key, particularly with good goalkeepers being hard to come by in the current and future transfer markets due to costs and lack of availability.