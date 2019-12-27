Middlesbrough confirm player agreement

Middlesbrough left-back Hayden Coulson has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at the Riverside until the summer of 2023.

The Teessiders have moved to tie down the academy product as he continues to be a regular feature of Jonathan Woodgate’s side as they look to steer clear of relegation this campaign.

The England-youth international has plugged a significant gap in recent months following the long-term injury to George Friend in which he has impressed on the left side defence, operating as either a left-back or a wing-back with Friend coming in just inside of him.

Coulson featured in Boro’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield where the hosts claimed a crucial three points to move six points clear of the drop zone.

It was another young full-back who grabbed the headlines in that game as Djed Spence grabbed the game’s goal in the first-half, however, Coulson will be kicking himself that he didn’t take his glorious second-half opportunity from little over six yards from goal.

Another clean sheet is the main thing for Coulson and his efforts have been rewarded with a three-year contract extension at the Riverside.

Speaking to the club’s official website today, Jonathan Woodgate had this to say on the 21-year-old’s new deal: “I’ve always had a lot of belief in Hayden, he did really well in pre-season and has taken his chance with the first team.

“He’s an example to the young players in our Academy and we believe he has a great future at this football club.”

Having struggled with injury on the opening day and spending a large spell on the sidelines, Coulson has reclaimed his starting spot, making six consecutive starts and playing the full 90 minutes in the meantime.

The Verdict

This is a huge positive for both the player and the club to tie down a great talent and for him to be rewarded for his top performances in what has been a very bleak start to the season.

He will be eager to push on and prove why he earned this deal by continuing to consolidate his place in Woodgate’s first-team heading into the New Year.

There will be not much expected of his side in terms of an improbable push up the table, but Coulson’s performances have been a rare positive in an otherwise tough first-half of the season.