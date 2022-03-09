Middlesbrough confirm off-field arrival as Chris Wilder adds to backroom team

Middlesbrough have appointed Nick Allamby as their Head of Athletic Development, as he returns to the club for a second spell.

Allamby had previously worked at Boro as the head of sports science, initially under Steve McLaren and then Gareth Southgate and Gordon Strachan who would later be appointed at the Riverside Stadium.

Despite having a connection with the club, Allamby would then have spells with Bradford, Bolton and Sunderland, as he became a trusted member of Phil Parkinson’s backroom team, and he remained with the Black Cats after Parkinson departed in 2020.

But, with strength and conditioning coach John Thrower leaving Boro for Tottenham, there was a need for someone to come in and Teesside Live have revealed that Allamby is back at Boro.

The update states that Allamby is believed to have been in his current role for a few weeks now, and his appointment will have been approved by Wilder, who has been in charge since November.

Boro are currently 8th in the Championship as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

The verdict

This is a move that makes sense for Boro because, as mentioned, they saw a member of the backroom staff depart for Spurs, so there was a role to fill.

It’s important that Wilder is given all the staff he needs to help the players in terms of their recovery and fitness, which Allamby will do.

You also have the added bonus that Allamby is someone who knows what Boro are all about given his history, so he won’t have taken long to settle back into the club.

