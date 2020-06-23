Middlesbrough confirm major managerial change

Middlesbrough have confirmed that they have parted company with head coach Jonathan Woodgate, with Neil Warnock now taking charge at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City at the weekend, leaving them sitting 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table and outside of the relegation zone only on goal difference.

It has been a hugely disappointing campaign for Boro under Woodgate, with their former defender winning only nine out of 41 games in charge of the Teesside club this term.

Do these 11 celebrities support Middlesbrough?

1 of 11 Bob Mortimer Yes No

Boro have now confirmed via an official club statement that Woodgate has left the Riverside, and he has been replaced immediately by the experienced Neil Warnock.

Warnock has been out of work since November, with the 71-year-old leaving Cardiff City following their relegation from the Premier League last term.

Warnock steered Cardiff away from the Championship relegation zone in 2016/17, before leading them to automatic promotion in 2017/18.

Warnock has managed 1,481 games in his career, and he will be looking to guide Boro to safety as he looks to take charge straight away.

The Verdict

This is massive news at such an important stage of the season.

Things just haven’t worked out for Boro under Woodgate – he tried to change the club’s transfer strategy by signing loads of younger players, but they have really struggled to adapt.

Warnock is a very experienced manager who knows what it takes to pick up points in such a short space of time. He is the type of manager who can keep them up.