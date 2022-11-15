Middlesbrough confirm fresh player agreement reached

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Jack Hannah has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The centre-back has been with Boro since he was a kid and worked his way through the ranks to now become an important part of the U21 side who play in the Premier League 2 division.

The 19-year-old was initially rewarded with his first professional contract two years ago and the progress he has made since has obviously impressed key figures at the club as the Teesside outfit announced the new deal this afternoon for Hannah.

Whilst he hasn’t yet featured for Boro under Michael Carrick, the defender will hope to catch the eye of the new boss over the coming weeks and months as he looks to make his first-team debut for the senior side.

It has been a mixed start to the campaign for Boro’s development side, who currently sit 7th in the table having suffered three successive defeats most recently in the league, including a heavy 8-1 defeat to a very experienced Southampton side last time out.

The verdict

This is very good news for Hannah as he clearly has a love for the club and the new contract shows he is on the right track in terms of trying to break into the first-team down the line.

His only focus now will be on continuing to impress with the 21s and taking any opportunities that may come his way in the next year or so.

As for Boor, they’re right to reward a young talent for his performances and it will be interesting to see how Hannah’s career develops.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.