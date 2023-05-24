Middlesbrough have confirmed the departures of Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley at the end of their contracts.

Boro were beaten 1-0 on aggregate by Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals and Michael Carrick has started his summer rebuild by deciding against offering new deals to four of his out-of-contract players.

Goalkeeper Daniels joined the club from Brentford in August 2021 but after making 12 appearances during his first season, he was demoted to third-choice this campaign following the arrivals of Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts, only making the bench on five occasions.

The 35-year-old was linked with a move to Huddersfield Town in January, but a move to the John Smith's Stadium never materialised.

Defender Fisher arrived at the Riverside Stadium from Preston North End in January 2021, but he has missed the majority of the last two seasons after suffering a serious knee injury in a freak accident at home.

The 29-year-old made his return as a substitute after over two years out in the final day draw against Coventry and he is likely to have no shortage of suitors this summer, with League One side Derby County previously credited with an interest.

Defender Hall struggled to establish himself in the team after his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in July 2020 and he spent last season on loan with Rotherham United, making 21 appearances in all competitions to help the Millers secure Championship survival.

Goalkeeper Lumley also spent last season away from Teesside on loan at Reading, making 42 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he was unable to prevent the Royals' relegation to League One.

Loanees Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Aaron Ramsey and Zack Steffen will all return to their parent clubs, though Boro are thought to be keen to bring back Archer, GIles, Ramsey and Steffen.

Have Middlesbrough made the correct decisions?

In truth, there are no surprises in Boro's retained list.

It was difficult to see Daniels, Hall or Lumley having a future at the club and while Fisher has been incredibly unlucky with injury, he faced strong competition from Tommy Smith and Anfernee Dijksteel at right-back and was unlikely to receive many minutes next season.

Boro will potentially need to make further big decisions with reports of growing interest in the likes of Chuba Akpom and Hayden Hackney, but Carrick will surely be reluctant to lose the pair.

It is set to be an incredibly busy summer on Teesside as Carrick looks to rebuild his squad for another promotion push.