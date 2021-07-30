Middlesbrough confirm forward’s temporary departure

Young Middlesbrough forward Rumarn Burrell has secured himself a move away from Teesside for the 2021-22 campaign by joining Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock.

The 20-year-old’s season just gone probably did not pan out the way he was expecting it to – having scored four times for Boro’s under-23’s in the first half of the campaign he subsequently was sent to League Two side Bradford City for the rest of the season.

It didn’t work out for Burrell though who made two brief appearances off the bench for the Bantams in just three months and by the end of the season he was back at Boro in their development squad.

Burrell’s only other senior experience came during a 2019 loan spell with Grimsby Town where he played four times, but he heads north of the border for the upcoming campaign with a point to prove.

The forward will be hoping to recapture his form for the under-23’s in the 2019-20 season, which saw Burrell score 10 times in 18 outings but he hasn’t kicked on from that moment but this could be a chance for a fresh start.

The Verdict

Burrell will have headed to Bradford last season hoping to continue his development with a lot of game-time, but it just didn’t work out for him at Valley Parade.

He clearly didn’t do enough to impress then-managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars and Burrell will feel as though it was a half-season wasted.

The youngster now joins a second tier Scottish side who will be aiming for promotion straight back to the top flight, and if given the opportunity to impress which you imagine he will do, Burrell could become a real asset to Boro in years to come if he fires for Killie.