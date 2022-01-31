Middlesbrough confirm Championship switch for out on loan player

Middlesbrough full-back Hayden Coulson has joined Championship rivals Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season, it has been announced.

Having come through the academy at ‘Boro, Coulson has made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Riverside Stadium club since making the step up to senior level.

However, the 23-year-old was loaned out to League One side Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window, no doubt in search of more regular game time.

That however, never really came at Portman Road, with the defender making just six appearances in total for the Tractor Boys.

As a result, it has now been confirmed that Coulson has ended his loan spell with Ipswich, and has subsequently been loaned out to Peterborough until the end of this season.

Peterborough currently sit 22nd in the Championship, two points from safety. Posh are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they face QPR in the FA Cup, a game in which Coulson could make his debut for the club.

The Verdict

This is an intriguing move for Coulson that Middlesbrough have sanctioned here.

Given he was struggling for game time at Ipswich, loaning him out elsewhere does seem to make sense, to give him more regular first-team opportunites.

However, the fact that Coulson is stepping up from a League One side to a Championship side in order to do that, means this feels like a somewhat interesting move.

It will be therefore be interesting to see if the left-back is in fact able to get the game time with Peterborough in the next few months, that he was unable to enjoy in the third-tier.