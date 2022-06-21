Middlesbrough confirm agreement reached with midfielder

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Jonny Howson has agreed a new deal to remain at the club for another season.

The midfielder was a hugely influential figure last season, featuring regularly under both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, whilst he was also named as Player of the Year.

However, with his deal expiring this summer, there were doubts about his future, as Boro had put an offer to the player that had gone unsigned.

But, after assessing his options, Howson has decided to extend his stay, with an announcement coming this afternoon that revealed he has agreed a contract until the summer of 2023.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Wilder made it clear that he was ‘delighted’ to have the 34-year-old as part of a squad he hopes will push for promotion.

“We’re delighted we’ve managed to come an agreement with Jonny. He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”

Wilder is expected to be very busy in the coming weeks as he targets reinforcements to help the group that just missed out on the top six last season.

The verdict

This is excellent news for all connected to Boro as Howson was superb last season and clearly has another season left in him, at least, as a top Championship player.

As well as contributing on the pitch, he is a leader in the dressing room and someone that Wilder rates and trusts.

So, from Boro’s perspective it was a no-brainer and Howson is obviously pleased to be part of the squad and will hope to continue to be a key man as they look to return to the Premier League next season.

