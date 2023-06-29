Middlesbrough have confirmed that Hayden Hackney has signed a new deal to remain at the club until the summer of 2027, ending any speculation about his future.

Who is Hayden Hackney?

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a real breakthrough season in the previous campaign, with Michael Carrick giving the youngster a much more prominent role after his appointment.

And, Hackney rewarded that faith shown by the former Manchester United coach, as he became a key figure for Boro as they surged up the table and ultimately finished in the top six.

Whilst they lost the play-offs, Hackney’s reputation had increased, and it had been claimed that the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle were among the clubs ready to bring the player to the Premier League.

However, Hackney will not be moving on, as it was announced by Boro on Wednesday evening that the academy graduate had committed his future to the club for the next four years - and Carrick couldn’t hide his delight at the news when speaking to the club’s media.

“It's fantastic news. He's a pleasure to work with. Hayden has come through the Academy here and is a local lad. It's a real bonus when you get someone like him. He's at the start of his journey, and he has a lot of potential. We want to help him and develop him, so he can be as good as he possibly can be.”

Hackney is sure to be a key figure for Carrick moving forward as Boro look to push for promotion next season.

Hackney is integral to Boro’s long-term plans

This is a massive boost for Boro, as whilst there wouldn’t have been huge panicking over Hackney leaving this summer, it's always a concern when some top Premier League clubs are thought to be keen due to the financial power they have. But, Hackney has recognised that he is at the perfect club, under the right coach, to help his development.

His game came on so much under Carrick, and there are still areas that he can improve, which is normal for a 20-year-old. But, he knows that working under a former midfielder like the England international is only going to help his game get to the next level. Plus, he knows that he needs to be playing games, which will come at the Riverside Stadium.

From Boro’s perspective, they’re also protecting a key asset for the long-term, so it’s a decision that all parties will be very pleased with. Now, Hackney will be focused on football, and he will hope to star for Boro as they seek a Premier League return next season.