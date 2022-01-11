Middlesbrough complete transfer agreement for Arsenal man

Middlesbrough have completed a deal to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan for the rest of the season, as per a recent post on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano.

The young frontman is due to undergo his medical today and is expected to be announced as a Middlesbrough player imminently.

Arsenal have accepted all of the finer details of the initial agreement and various clauses have been put in place between the two clubs.

Balogun had previously been linked with a number of clubs this month, however it appears that both he and the Gunners see a move to the Riverside Stadium as the best next step in his development.

The 20-year-old has rarely featured for his parent club this term, playing a part in just four senior games across all competitions.

However it is his form for Arsenal’s academy that has attracted interest from elsewhere, after the striker notched up an impressive 15 goals in 13 games.

The Verdict

This is a deal that has been in the pipeline ever since Chris Wilder first walked in through the doors and the club will no doubt be delighted to have finally got their man.

Balogun is one of English football’s brightest prospects and he has been yearning for a chance to showcase his skills at a senior level for quite some time now.

He joins a Boro squad that have been rejuvenated in more recent times and will certainly benefit from learning under someone as experienced as Wilder in the North East.

If Balogun can score goals as many people think he can at Sky Bet Championship level, this deal will be a win-win for all the parties involved in it as the youngster aims to keep on improving after thriving at academy level for the Gunners so far this season.