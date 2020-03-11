Middlesbrough complete signing of starlet following spell with Sunderland

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Williams Kokolo.

The defender will link up with the club’s academy after signing a two-year contract with the Teessiders.

Kokolo has played for some reputable clubs during his young career so far which will stand him in good stead for a career at the Riverside Stadium.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks with French giants Monaco before completing a move to north-east rivals Sunderland in 2017.

During his time at the Stadium of Light he went on a work experience loan deal to National League North side Darlington where he made nine appearances for the Quakers.

A left-back by trade, Kokolo can also play on the left wing meaning that he could be a real asset for Jonathan Woodgate’s side once he adapts to life at the Riverside Stadium.

Can you name these 15 ex-Middlesbrough defenders?

1 of 15 Who is this? Chris Riggott Ben Gibson Matthew Bates Gareth Southgate

The verdict

Williams Kokolo could be a very exciting signing for the future.

At 19 years old the full-back is at an age where he’ll be hoping to push towards the first team fold – something which he has every opportunity of doing with Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate has a strong track record of giving young players a chance at first team level, and if Kokolo impresses him in training then I’m sure his opportunity will come.

Of course he’d have to overcome the competition from the likes of Hayden Coulson and Marc Bola who have both had an extended run in the first team despite their tender years.