Middlesbrough closing in on transfer move for European striker

Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar is preparing to head to England in order to complete a loan move to Middlesbrough, as per a recent report by Portuguese publication A BOLA.

The move will be a basic loan deal with Boro not being due to pay any sort of fee to Sporting, however the North East outfit will have to cover the player’s wages if he completes his proposed move to the Riverside Stadium.

However it is also stated in the report that Middlesbrough hold the option to make the move permanent if the club are promoted to the Premier League under Neil Warnock this summer.

If the English club are not promoted, the clauses can then be renegotiated, with the current agreement being compulsory if the player plays a certain amount of games.

The report goes on to state that there is confidence on all sides that this deal will go through, with the move being said to be close to completion.

The Verdict

Sporar is hardly a prolific option for Boro to pursue but as everyone knows, Warnock has been desperate to bring in a new striker for quite some time after seeing the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher depart over the summer.

The target man will add to their attacking options and the hope will be that he can fire them into promotion contention over the next year or so.

He is 27 now, so is well into his prime years and it will be interesting to see if he adapts to the Championship quickly or not.

Overall however this is a great deal for Boro, as the loan move is not only low risk but also for a player that has good experience of playing at international level for Slovenia, he should fit in well to the way that Warnock wants to play.