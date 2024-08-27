Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the signing of Clermont Foot defender Neto Borges.

That's according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, who claims that Borges has completed a medical ahead of his £1.3 million move to the Riverside Stadium.

Borges has spent the last two years with Clermont in France, but despite his side suffering relegation from Ligue 1 last season, he enjoyed a strong campaign on an individual level.

Neto Borges' stats for Clermont Foot (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022-23 34 3 3 2023-24 30 0 3

The 27-year-old has not featured for Clermont in either of their first two league games this season, and he now looks set to make the move to Teesside.

Borges will become Boro's sixth new signing of the summer after the arrivals of Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris, Micah Hamilton, Delano Burgzorg and Tommy Conway, and his arrival will end the club's lengthy search for a new left-back.

