Middlesbrough closing in on signing of 24-year-old

Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of PAOK Thessaloniki forward Chuba Akpom, according to On Sports.

Neil Warnock has previously revealed that Boro are interested in signing another centre-forward, as he looks to add competition for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

After failing in an attempt to sign Yaya Sanogo, another former Arsenal striker in Chuba Akpom is reportedly on his way to Middlesbrough.

According to On Sports, PAOK Thessaloniki have accepted a bid of around €3million for Akpom, who is now said to be “packing his suitcases” ahead of a move to the Riverside.

Akpom joined PAOK from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, and he has since scored 14 goals in 54 league appearances for the Greek side.

In 2019/20, the 24-year-old scored nine goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, however a return to England now looks to be in the offing.

With only a year left on his contract at PAOK, it seems as if the club have accepted a bid for the striker rather than potentially lose him for free next summer.

The Verdict

This is a really interesting transfer development.

Akpom has been given a new lease of life since joining PAOK and moving to Greece, and he has scored a decent amount of goals at a decent standard, particularly last term.

He has decent pedigree and came through the ranks at a big club like Arsenal, and he will be desperate to make an impact on a potential return to England.