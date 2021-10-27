Middlesbrough closing in on serious fitness boost for coming matches

Five of Middlesbrough’s recently stricken players have upped their recoveries from injury this week in what is a big boost to Boro.

The men from Teesside have had a fair few fitness problems to contend with this season but Neil Warnock has found a way in recent weeks to still get results, with them currently well in the play-off picture at the moment.

Of course, the league table is very tight right now and one poor result will shunt you down the standings but Boro are in decent shape, and will be buoyed by the news that five players have taken up light training this week as they near respective returns.

As per the Boro website, Marc Bola, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Grant Hall and Marcus Browne were all out on the grass earlier this week and, though they will not be fit for the Birmingham game this weekend according to the club, it’s still good news for Neil Warnock.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough haven’t had much luck with injuries this season with the likes of Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi still on the sidelines and not currently particularly close to returning to first-team action.

A defensive quartet returning alongside Browne is of real use to Warnock, though, and he’ll be eager to get them back into the fold as soon as they are ready to go.

