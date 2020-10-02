Middlesbrough closing in on PL arrival

Patrick Roberts is heading back to Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City after spending time there last season.

The attacking player has never really managed to force his way in at City and has instead embarked on several loan deals since signing for them from Fulham.

Indeed, they have had varying success with his time at Celtic the most impressive but it appears as though a return to Glasgow isn’t happening for the time being at least.

Instead, he’s moving back to Teesside with Neil Warnock evidently seeing enough of him to want him back at the club as Boro look to challenge at the right end of the table.

This news comes via Mike McGrath:

Manchester City forward Patrick Roberts is set to sign for Middlesbrough today on a season-long loan following his short-term move to the Riverside last season #MCFC #Boro — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 2, 2020

The Verdict

Middlesbrough have started the season with two draws and a loss – though they have played two of the relegated sides from the Premier League so it was always going to be a potentially tough start.

A draw at QPR was decent enough and now they’ll be looking to get a win over Barnsley and kickstart their season.

Roberts could well be involved in the squad for that game, too, and it remains to be seen how much of an impact he has this season.