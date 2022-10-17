Middlesbrough closing in on managerial appointment of Premier League winner

Middlesbrough are hoping to appoint Michael Carrick as their new head coach following fresh negotiations over the weekend, The Northern Echo have reported.

The former England international, who won the Premier League as a player five times with Manchester United and also claimed the UEFA Champions League, was believed to be in discussions last week with Boro, who are looking to replace Chris Wilder following his sacking two weeks ago.

However, there were doubts as to whether or not Carrick was ready to return to football, with his only full-time job – as a first-team coach at Manchester United – ending last December when Ralf Rangnick took over as interim boss.

That came after Carrick himself was manager for three matches on a caretaker basis following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, but the BBC claimed last week that the 41-year-old wasn’t sure if it was the right time to take up his first permanent managerial role.

However, following a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday which has left them in the relegation zone of the Championship, the Boro hierarchy have now revived talks with Carrick as they pursue an agreement before this coming weekend.

Leo Percovich will continue to be in charge for Wednesday night’s trip to Wigan Athletic, but Boro are hoping to conclude talks with Carrick this week – this time with a positive outcome.

The Verdict

Middlesbrough appear to be in desperation mode somewhat now as they search for someone who can be Wilder’s long-term successor.

Percovich has not really had that new manager bounce that is often talked about, with two defeats on the spin now seeing Boro in the relegation zone.

And in Carrick, there is an individual there who has potential and could bring in some experience with him in Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen, who have assisted Sir Alex Ferguson in the past and that could count for a lot.

Most importantly, Carrick would likely work with director of football Kieran Scott just fine as unlike a Wilder or Neil Warnock, he will unlikely demand to be in control of transfers, so it is something that could work – that is if a deal can be struck.