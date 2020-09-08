Middlesbrough closing in on deal to sign Premier League player ahead of 2020/21 campaign

Middlesbrough are closing in on a deal to sign Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli according to Football Insider.

The shot-stopper is set to sign for Boro on a season-long loan deal, with a medical taking place on Tuesday ahead of the move.

Bettinelli struggled for consistent game time in the Fulham team in the second-half of last year’s league campaign, with Marek Rodák often occupying the starting spot between the posts for Scott Parker’s side.

The Cottagers won promotion into the Premier League last term, after they beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with Joe Bryan proving to be the hero on the night as he netted a brace.

It’s previously been revealed by the Daily Mail that Boro are set to sell Aynsley Pears, despite the youngster featuring heavily for the club last season in the second-tier.

Middlesbrough endured a frustrating league campaign last term though, as they finished 17th in the Championship under the management of Neil Warnock, who took over from Jonathan Woodgate.

But with Fulham in talks to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, it’s likely to push Bettinelli further down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, with a temporary exit on the cards in the near future.

Middlesbrough travel to Vicarage Road on the opening day of the Championship season, as they take on Watford, in what is certain to be a tough test for Warnock’s side on Friday evening.

The Verdict:

This would be a really good signing for Boro.

Bettinelli has experience of playing to a high standard in the Championship with Fulham, and I still think he was unlucky to be dropped from the starting XI by Scott Parker.

But with the Cottagers now preparing for life back in the Premier League, it’s not surprising to see them looking at sending Bettinelli out on loan this season.

If Boro are to move Aynsley Pears on, then Bettinelli would be more than a good enough replacement for him ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.