Middlesbrough closing in on deal for attacker

Middlesbrough are expected to complete the signing of David McGoldrick on a free transfer after holding talks with the player.

The 34-year-old’s contract with Sheffield United is expiring in the coming days and he is on the lookout for a new club and a reunion with Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium has been suggested.

And, the Northern Echo have revealed that a move to Teesside for McGoldrick is close, as they confirmed that ‘productive’ talks were held with the player on Friday and there is now an expectation that he will sign.

The report adds that bringing in three forward players is the priority for Wilder this window after Andraz Sporar, Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly returned to their clubs after spending the previous campaign on loan at Boro.

As mentioned, providing this does go through it will see McGoldrick work under Wilder once again after he played a crucial role in their success at Bramall Lane.

The former Ireland international featured regularly as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League.

The verdict

This seems like a no-brainer for Middlesbrough as they are desperately short on attackers and Wilder is getting a player he knows.

Crucially though, McGoldrick still has a lot to offer and he will help the team with the way he can link play and you would expect him to chip in with a few goals as well.

Obviously, more additions are needed and McGoldrick won’t play every week but he will be able to contribute as Boro try to push for promotion.

