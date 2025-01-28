Middlesbrough have agreed a deal with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic for teenager Josh Dede.

That's according to the Northern Echo, who report that Dede's Celtic contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but he will now join Boro in the coming days, having never played a senior game for the Hoops.

Michael Carrick's men currently sit sixth in the Championship table despite Saturday afternoon's defeat to Preston North End, and are vying to land a play-off spot for the second time in just three seasons.

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 29 34 60 2 Sheffield Utd 29 19 58 3 Burnley 29 27 57 4 Sunderland 29 18 55 5 West Brom 29 13 44 6 Middlesbrough 29 11 44

Middlesbrough set to sign Celtic starlet

While Dede has not made a senior appearance for the Bhoys, Boro have seemingly got their hands on a talented 19-year-old, who can ply his trade as both a right-back and on the right-wing.

The teenager made his first academy outing for the Scottish side when he was just 16 years old, and has established himself as a regular member of the Celtic B team.

Furthermore, he was also named as an unused substitute when the Bhoys took on Premier League opponents Manchester City and Chelsea in pre-season friendlies last summer, which shows how well regarded he is by Brendan Rodgers and co, despite his Boro bound exit.

In addition to his youth achievements at club level, Dede has also played for Scotland at both under-17 and under-19 level, further exemplifying his talent.

Josh Dede set to link up with Middlesbrough's under-21's squad

As per the Northern Echo, the Bhoys starlet will initially join up with Mark Tinkler's Boro under-21 side, as opposed to Carrick's first team, where he will play alongside the likes of Brayden Johnson, who arrived from National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough just last week.

The report also states that the North East club view Dede's signature as a low-risk deal, while Carrick recently spoke about the club's desire to complete transfer business at both senior and youth level.

The Boro boss said: "As a club, we look at recruitment at different levels and different age groups.

"Sometimes it’s for the first team, sometimes it’s more about the long-term and development.

"It’s an important structure to keep that evolving all the way through and bringing young talent to the club who we think have good potential.

"That’s what we’re always looking out for."

The reportedly soon to be confirmed signing of Dede is a clear nod towards Boro's commitment to recruiting players for the future, as well as those who can help the club's current play-off bid in the Championship.