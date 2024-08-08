Highlights Middlesbrough are closing in on a £5m deal for striker Tommy Conway, who turned down a Bristol City contract extension.

Conway, 21 has been linked with a wide array of clubs this summer including Burnley, Hull City, Stoke City, and even Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.

Middlesbrough are close to completing a £5 million move for Bristol City striker Tommy Conway.

The Scottish international, who is now into the final year of his contract, is said to be closing in on a move to the northeast, as per the print edition of The Mirror (8th August, page 53).

The 21-year-old, who has been linked with a number of different Championship clubs, including Burnley, Hull City and Stoke City, is set to leave the Robins this summer after he turned down an opportunity to extend his current deal, and has since been exiled from first-team training, as per Bristol Live.

The Northern Echo had reported that Boro were looking to add another centre-forward, and that they were willing to be patient in this endeavour.

Manager Michael Carrick recently said that they will be looking to add to their squad, as the start of the new season quickly approaches.

Tommy Conway near to Middlesbrough move

The Mirror's national newspaper has reported, this morning, that the Scotsman, who has multiple Championship suitors after him, is closing in on a switch to Boro, with the deal being worth £5 million.

Middlesbrough were the first of the second tier sides to make a move for Conway, who scored 10 goals in the previous campaign.

Tommy Conway's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 39 Starts 27 Goals 10 xG 9.25 Conversion rate 19% Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Stats taken from Sofascore

However, there were reported to be issues with the payment terms of the deal, as City wanted more guaranteed money rather than it being based on incentives.

The Robins then started to explore the possibility of a swap deal with Burnley. Talks were held about a transaction that would see Conway head to Turf Moor, and Scott Twine and Luke McNally head in the other direction, according to Bristol Live.

Twine has been a target of Liam Manning's throughout the summer, following his loan spell at Ashton Gate last season. The attacking midfielder reportedly wants to come back to the club.

Hull then came in with an offer for Conway which was worth the same as what Boro had proposed, but the terms of their suggested deal are unknown.

Interest in the 21-year-old hasn't only come from within England. The two biggest sides in the striker's homeland, Celtic and Rangers, were said to be interested in the City talisman, who went to Euro 2024 with Scotland.

They would have looked to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, but it appears he will leave this summer, which wouldn't give either Glaswegian side the chance to try and get him for free early.

Middlesbrough move makes a lot of sense for Conway

In Carrick, the forward would link up with a boss who has proven himself to be very adept at developing and getting the best out of younger players. At Conway's tender age, that would be great for him.

They, alongside Burnley, probably have the best chance of doing something major in the Championship this season. So, in terms of career progression, it works in that regard too.

He will face stiff competition at the Riverside if that's where he ends up. Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has received interest this summer from European clubs (Boro have no plans to sell him), is expected to be one of the top forwards in the division in the 2024/25 campaign off the back of his 16-goal season last time out.

Maybe this thought of game time not being guaranteed would put a player like Conway off, but it'd be great to see him embrace that challenge.