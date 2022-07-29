Middlesbrough close to transfer deal for 21-year-old

Middlesbrough’s current transfer business has already excited their supporters but they could be about to announce another signing very soon, according to TeamTalk.

Boro boss Chris Wilder has been busy trying to whip his team into shape ahead of the new season and it looks like he isn’t done yet. With the manager trying to ensure his team become promotion contenders, he has his eye on a deal for another new signing.

With the club having already made five new additions to their ranks, there could be a sixth on the way in the shape of Matthew Hoppe. The player currently plies his trade for Mallorca and would come in and fill a position of need as part of their strikeforce.

Chris Wilder and Boro have been desperate to add more forwards to their ranks this offseason and it’s led to them scouring the transfer market and trying to sign plenty of names already. Now, they seem to have settled on Hoppe, with Marcus Forss having already signed.

Last season, the youngster didn’t manage to feature too often though, playing in just five games for the club with one start. It led to the player managing only one assist and no goals despite playing upfront and the Spanish side are now seemingly ready to cash in.

Prior to the campaign with Mallorca though, he had also played for Schalke in Germany as a teen. Despite his age, he bagged six goals in a total of 15 league starts for the side – and Middlesbrough will be hoping he can repeat that once he completes a deal.

Whilst the player might not be available for the weekend, this report suggests a deal is nearly done – and Boro could see him join soon and play a part in the next few games of the new season.

The Verdict

If a Middlesbrough fan was to look at his stats with Mallorca last season, they probably wouldn’t be thrilled with this signing.

However, if a supporter considers his age and his previous record as a teen, there is plenty to be happy with. He likely wouldn’t come in and play as a first-team regular right off the bat anyway but would be more of a squad rotation option and considering the potential and the resale value he may have, it could be a shrewd move.

Having also played for Schalke in his teens and notched a decent amount of goals, he could score more goals with Middlesbrough if gets the playing time. With Mallorca, he struggled for starts and appearances and that ultimately meant he couldn’t get a run in the team.

If Hoppe plays and gets onto the field for Boro then, Chris Wilder could reap the rewards of signing him during this window.