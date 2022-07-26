Middlesbrough close in on transfer swoop as medical underway

Marcus Forss has had a medical at Middlesbrough today as he closes in on a move from Brentford.

It’s no secret that Chris Wilder is keen to add to his strikeforce this summer and the 23-year-old has been on their radar.

And, it appears a deal is at a very advanced stage, as Teesside Live confirmed that the player has been in the north-east this afternoon undergoing medical checks before the move is finalised.

Once the transfer is complete, it will be a major relief for Wilder, who has endured a frustrating few weeks in his search for new attackers, even if Boro have already brought in four players in the window.

Forss will bring Championship experience to the Boro squad, as he scored eight goals for Brentford as they won promotion in 2021, although he managed just a single strike in 11 games for Hull City last season on loan.

The Finland international is likely to be involved in the opening game of the season when Boro welcome West Brom to the Riverside Stadium this weekend.

The verdict

This is good news for Middlesbrough as it’s clear they need to bring in a couple of new strikers this summer and this would be a fine start.

Forss is still young, he has proven himself at this level previously and will be determined to prove himself as the main man after failing to establish himself as a regular with the Bees.

So, even though there is more work to do, it’s another positive addition for Boro who have brought in some quality during this window.

