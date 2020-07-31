Middlesbrough close in on signing of former key QPR figure

Defender Grant Hall is reportedly set for a medical at Middlesbrough after leaving QPR as a free agent earlier this summer.

After the arrival of Neil Warnock in June, Boro secured Championship survival and have confirmed that the 71-year-old coach will be in charge at the Riverside next season.

It appears Warnock is keen to strengthen the North East club’s defensive options and is hoping to do so through the free agent market.

According to The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Boro are closing in on the signing of Hall on a free transfer after he left the R’s at the end of his contract.

It is understood that the 28-year-old defender is set to undergo a medical with the Teessiders.

Hall spent five years with the west London club, having signed from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015, and made 130 appearances for the R’s during that period.

After seeing his opportunities reduced in the 2018/19 season, the centre-back re-established himself in the first team last season – making 30 Championship appearances and wearing the captain’s armband.

QPR confirmed after the defender’s exit that they had tabled a “very good offer” but that Hall had rejected as he saw his future elsewhere.

The Verdict

This looks like a smart bit of business from Boro.

They were very disappointing last season and their squad is in desperate need of some reinforcements ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Hall has proven his quality at this level in recent years and should be a reliable option for Warnock to call on at the back. He proved himself a key figure under Mark Warburton last season and will certainly improve Boro’s squad.

Given the current global circumstances, you feel value for money is going to be more important than ever an signing the 28-year-old as a free agent looks to be just that.