Highlights Middlesbrough are keen on Atalanta striker Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Reports in Italy suggest he is set to sign a four-year deal at the Riverside Stadium, with the option for a further year.

Latte Lath scored 16 goals on loan at Swiss side FC St Gallen last season.

After losing in the play-off semi-finals last season, Middlesbrough's ambitions for this campaign will once again to be inside the top six, at the very least.

With that said, their Championship campaign got off to an underwhelming start in front of their own fans on Saturday afternoon.

With Millwall the visitors to the Riverside Stadium, it was they who ran out winners and took all three points, with Romain Esse's 79th minute strike the difference between the two sides on the scoreline.

Forward Chuba Akpom wasn't quite fit enough to feature in that clash, nor in the club's EFL Cup trip to Huddersfield in midweek, and speculation over his future at the club continues.

Akpom is coming off the back of an incredible campaign in the Championship last season where he scored 28 league goals.

The problem for Boro, though, is his contract expires next summer, and clubs are lining up to tempt Middlesbrough to cash in.

What is the latest Middlesbrough transfer news?

Fortunately, though, regardless of what happens with Akpom, it does look as though Middlesbrough are set to make another addition in the striking department.

That is according to Gianluca di Marzio, who reports that Boro are set to sign Atalanta forward Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Di Marzio reports that the 24-year-old is set to sign for the Championship side on a four-year deal, with an option to extend that deal.

At present, Latte Lath would become Middlesbrough's eighth signing of the summer, and their first in the striking department.

Who is Emmanuel Latte Lath?

As touched upon above, Emmanuel Latte Lath is a striker, currently on the books at Atalanta, in Serie A.

This has always been the case, with the Ivorian having come through the youth ranks at the Italian side.

To date, he has made just three senior appearances for the club, though.

Instead, the 24-year-old has had a lot of loan spells, joining clubs such as Aurora Pro Patrial, Imolese Calcio, Carrarese Calcio and US Pistoiese among others.

Most recently, in Italy, he had a loan spell at SPAL in Serie B, before joining Swiss Super League side FC St Gallen.

In 2022/23, Latte Lath scored 16 goals for the Swiss side during his loan spell.

How long does Emmanuel Latte Lath have left on his contract at Atalanta?

Middlesbrough may be able to get themselves a good deal if indeed they do sign the 24-year-old due to his current contract situation.

As per Transfermarkt, the forward's current deal in Italy expires next summer in 2024.

This means that the Serie A side could well be tempted to cash in on a player who has made just a handful of senior appearances.