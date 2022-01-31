Middlesbrough close in on agreement for Newcastle United man

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are on the verge of recruiting Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on a loan deal, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

Chris Wilder’s men have strengthened already this month, with Aaron Connolly, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Folarin Balogun and Riley McGree arriving at the Riverside Stadium to bolster his squad even after seeing the club invest heavily in the summer under Neil Warnock.

This recruitment drive looks set to continue with a fifth loanee set to join – a deal that has potentially been made a real option by the departure of Onel Hernandez back to Norwich City earlier this month.

The big 2022 Middlesbrough quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 28 Who did the club sign Joe Lumley from? Wigan Athletic Bolton Wanderers Queens Park Rangers Sunderland

The Teesside club had already invested in their central midfield back in the summer, with Matt Crooks, Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki all signing on during the previous transfer window.

Loanee Siliki hasn’t thrived at the Riverside during his temporary spell so far and even though his lack of appearances at this stage is due to his participation in the African Cup of Nations, he’s unlikely to receive many more first-team opportunities if he returns.

If and not when is the expression used with the Cameroonian’s representatives reported to be looking for an alternative move for him, with his unsuccessful temporary spell away from Stade Rennais not looking set to improve anytime soon.

This has opened the door for Hendrick to arrive, with an initial loan deal being agreed between Boro and the Magpies as per TEAMtalk’s report.

The Verdict:

This would be a decent deal for Boro – because there’s little chance Siliki is going to be given another opportunity to shine and that’s why it’s almost futile to even have him in the matchday squad, being an unused substitute several times.

Instead, they will have fresh blood in the middle of the park with Riley McGree and Hendrick both joining, potentially providing them with the boost they need to go on and secure their place in the top six.

They aren’t too far away from the automatic promotion spots either, so this addition of a man with considering Premier League experience can only be a good thing for Wilder’s men, though they will want to rely on loan deals less in the future.

Still, this is a signing they could potentially pursue as a longer-term project considering Eddie Howe’s men are likely to invest heavily in their squad in the summer – and that may leave Hendrick surplus to requirements at St James’ Park.

Their loss would be Boro’s gain though, so there’s definitely a bargain deal to be struck and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Newcastle are paying a portion of his wages as part of this loan deal either considering the financial power they now have.