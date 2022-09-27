Middlesbrough claim emerges involving Chris Wilder and Steve Gibson

There was tension at the Riverside Stadium between Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson and manager Chris Wilder in the summer due to differences in opinion regarding recruitment, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Boro enjoyed a reasonably productive transfer window, though the 54-year-old would have been hoping to recruit another midfielder and striker before the transfer deadline passed, with the club enduring an underwhelming deadline day at the start of this month.

They have brought in previous free agent Massimo Luongo since then to add more depth to their midfield department, with Wilder arguably being given the players needed to push for promotion once more this season.

However, the Teesside outfit haven’t enjoyed a good start to this season, remaining in the relegation zone during this international break following an underwhelming 0-0 draw against Rotherham United before the interval.

Despite this, Boro’s boss has reportedly attracted interest from AFC Bournemouth following their dismissal of Scott Parker during the latter stages of last month.

And he could potentially be tempted to move on if this tension behind the scenes remains, with their decision to pursue Marcus Forss instead of Dwight Gayle likely to have been influenced by Gibson who wasn’t keen on signing the latter due to his age.

The Verdict:

It’s a difficult one because Boro enjoyed some very high points and some low ones too during the summer window, with some decent additions arriving.

The likes of Zack Steffen and Ryan Giles will only help in their quest to get back to the Premier League, with Rodrigo Muniz also looking good during the early stages of his time at the Riverside and Alex Mowatt likely to be a real asset if he can get into top form.

However, you do feel they are missing another top-quality attacking option to come in alongside Muniz – because the likes of Forss and Matthew Hoppe are still developing – and Duncan Watmore and Chuba Akpom may not provide enough in the final third.

Another attacking midfielder may have also been beneficial, especially with Marcus Tavernier’s departure to the Vitality Stadium leaving a huge void in their team to fill and Alex Mowatt needing more competition.

Riley McGree and Matt Crooks may be other attacking options – but one more addition in that department could have helped to provide the firepower needed to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion win.

In terms of Gibson and Wilder, it would be difficult to see the pair having any issues now because both are ambitious and want to get their side back to the top flight.