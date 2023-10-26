Highlights Middlesbrough player Tommy Smith has suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, which is a significant setback for him and the team.

Smith expressed his disappointment but remains determined to come back stronger from the injury.

Smith's absence will be felt in the dressing room and on the pitch, as he is an experienced and versatile player.

Tommy Smith is set to miss the rest of the season following a serious injury suffered last weekend.

The Middlesbrough player confirmed that he has ruptured his Achilles, which will see him out of action for quite some time.

No specific timeframe has been given on a return to full fitness, but it has been confirmed that he will not return this campaign.

This comes just as Middlesbrough’s form has picked up, coming as a blow to Michael Carrick’s side.

Smith has been a useful part of the squad so far this term, making six appearances from the opening 12 games of the season.

Smith posted to social media a message to Boro supporters following the news of his injury.

The 31-year-old expressed his disappointment at the significance of the injury, but has made it clear his intention to come back from it even stronger.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but when I was told over the weekend I had ruptured my achilles and my season would be over, it hit me hard,” wrote Smith, via Instagram.

“This injury is a setback, but I’ll be doing everything I can to ensure I come back fitter and stronger than I was before.

“Thank you to my friends, family and everyone connected to the football club for their support and best wishes.

“I’m very lucky I’m surrounded by such good people, both in and out of work.

“Keep getting behind the lads with your amazing support, I’ll be doing the same.”

Former Middlesbrough teammate Chuba Akpom has shown his support for Smith, responding to the Instagram post with a message.

The forward replied: “Back stronger bro.”

Smith featured regularly for Boro last season, playing an important role in the team earning a top six finish.

Middlesbrough are once again aiming to earn a place in the play-offs, with their recent form lifting them from bottom of the table into ninth.

Carrick’s team has won their last six matches in a row, earning 19 of their 20 points in their last seven fixtures.

Victory over Norwich City midweek moved the club into the top half of the table, sitting level on points with West Brom in sixth.

Their poor form at the start of the campaign had the side competing in the relegation zone, but a six-game winning run has lifted them into promotion contention.

Next up for Middlesbrough is the visit of Stoke City to the Riverside on 28 October.

How big of a loss is Tommy Smith to Middlesbrough?

Smith is an experienced part of an otherwise young squad at Teesside, so his absence will be a loss to the dressing room.

He is also a versatile figure, making him a useful asset to have in Carrick’s squad.

To suffer such a significant injury at this stage of his career could also have a damaging impact on how useful he will be once he does make his return.

This is extremely unfortunate for Smith and Boro, who will now be without someone that has performed quite consistently when called upon by Carrick in the past.