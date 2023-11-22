Highlights Middlesbrough's Kieran Scott reveals the complexities and difficulties in signing Sam Greenwood permanently despite his importance to the team.

If Leeds United were to get promoted, there could be complications in signing Greenwood, as promoted teams often see their players perform better and attract more attention.

Middlesbrough should seriously consider signing Greenwood permanently, as he has been a key contributor with four goals in 11 appearances and has the potential to become an even more valuable asset.

Middlesbrough’s Kieran Scott has opened up on the situation involving Sam Greenwood’s future.

Greenwood is currently on loan with Boro for the full season, where has become a key part of Michael Carrick’s first team plans.

The forward struggled for game time with Leeds United prior to their relegation from the Premier League in the previous campaign.

This led to his seeking a move away from Elland Road in order to get more consistent game time.

Middlesbrough have reportedly negotiated a £1.5 million option to buy clause in their loan agreement with their Championship rivals.

Why have Middlesbrough not signed Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis yet?

Speaking to the BBC, Scott has opened up on why Middlesbrough have not yet pulled the trigger on signing Greenwood permanently, despite becoming an important member of the team.

The club’s sporting director has claimed that it is not as simple as it may sound to complete the deal, meaning patience may be needed before any permanent move is confirmed.

"It’s not as simple as that. I won't bore people, but it's a difficult one,” said Scott, via Teesside Live.

“At the minute he is still a Leeds player and I have to be respectful.

"He's on loan with an option, I’ll leave it at that.

“The only slight issue that could come is if Leeds were promoted, being totally transparent so everyone has the full picture.

“If Leeds were to be promoted, we all know what comes with that, when teams get promoted players do better for themselves.

“I'm sure Sam is one of those and that is an issue that is there.

"We'd work with Sam and his representatives in that position if that was what the club wanted to do, but it's a difficult scenario.

“There are things to work through but Sam has shown he can be a key component for us.

“The club-to-club side is dealt with, it would be about agreeing other things.

“Believe me, we will do our best.

"I watched him when he was 15 at Sunderland.

“I really liked him, couldn't afford him.

“He went to Arsenal and then I had another swipe when he came out of Arsenal and chose to go to Leeds, which is fine.

“This is third time lucky.

“He's been good for us and we've been good for him.

“Long may it continue."

Where are Middlesbrough in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Middlesbrough are currently 10th in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a trip to face Bristol City on 25 November.

Should Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood on a permanent basis?

If Greenwood is happy to make the switch then Middlesbrough should absolutely look to sign the forward on a permanent basis.

A fee of just £1.5 million for someone of his quality is a really good deal, and will help strengthen Carrick’s squad beyond this campaign.

He’s contributed four goals from 11 appearances in the Championship, and is starting to find his feet at the Riverside.

If he can continue developing and getting comfortable working under Carrick, then the 21-year-old has the potential to become a much more valuable asset than his £1.5 million price tag.