Highlights Middlesbrough's head of football confirms no move for Dwight Gayle as a free agent striker.

The club is monitoring the free agents market to improve the first-team squad.

Difficult January transfer window for Middlesbrough, but they haven't ruled out making further additions.

Middlesbrough’s head of football Kieran Scott has indicated the club will not be pursuing a move for free agent striker Dwight Gayle.

The Boro chief has indicated that the Teesside club will be keeping an eye on the free agents market in order to try and improve Michael Carrick’s first-team squad.

However, a move for the former Stoke City and Newcastle United striker is unlikely at this stage.

The January transfer window closed last week, but clubs can still register players without a club which could be something Boro makes use of in the coming weeks.

The club has not ruled out making further additions after a difficult winter market.

Scott clarifies Middlesbrough’s transfer stance

Scott confirmed that he has held discussions with the club’s head of scouting Christ Jones about potential free agents they could sign.

However, he has admitted that any potential move for Gayle would be “difficult” to complete.

"Before I came on this call, I was on a call with Chris Jones, and we were discussing free agents,” said Scott, via the Twe12th Man podcast.

“We absolutely look at that market, it is a good market.

"We'll see where we get to on that, but we always like to have a plan on every eventuality.

“But we'll sit with Michael and the guys tomorrow and say we've identified XXX and we have that ongoing discussion like we always do."

The Middlesbrough head of football also opened up on the club’s pursuit of a new forward during the January window, admitting that it proved difficult to find the right style of player to bring into the team.

"It wasn't through a want of trying," he added.

"The one thing we refused to do is get caught up in throwing money down the drain.

“We didn't feel there was a player who was achievable for us in the window.

"Financially, as always, the owner Steve does his best to support us, so it's not a financial issue.

“We tried our best with every player but there were a few issues with players suiting our style of play.”

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with rivals Sunderland last weekend, which has left them sitting 12th in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-off places is currently four points, with 17 games remaining in the campaign.

Carrick’s side holds a game in hand on most of their play-off rivals, but have won just one of their last four league fixtures.

Next up for Boro is a home game against Bristol City on 10 February.

Difficult window for Middlesbrough

It proved a difficult January for a lot of clubs in the Championship, in particular with improving attacking options.

The winter market isn’t as potent as the summer, with players less likely to change clubs midway through the campaign.

However, it was particularly challenging for Boro as they lost a key figure in Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa.

The free agents market could provide a smart short-term solution to bolster the team, and is now really the only chance the club has to improve Carrick’s current options until the end of the season.

A move for Gayle could add some extra depth, but failing to sign him won’t be a huge blow to their promotion hopes given his recent track record.