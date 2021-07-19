Middlesbrough casting eyes over 29-year-old as Neil Warnock weighs up move

Jamie Paterson, who was released by Bristol City at the end of June, has joined up with Middlesbrough for their training camp in Cornwall, as announced on via the club’s Twitter.

The 29-year-old started the 2020/21 campaign excellently with The Robins, scoring twice and assisting another in the opening three games of the season.

However, it has been an injury-ravaged second half of the season. Paterson played just 206 minutes of football in 2021, with a groin injury eventually ruling him out of what remained of the season in early April.

As a result of the frequency he spent on the sidelines, Paterson now finds himself without a club, but he has been given a Championship lifeline by Neil Warnock.

The tweet confirmed that the attacking midfielder is likely to feature for Boro tonight against Saltash United and is expected to play a part in the following two friendlies this week, with the final game of the trip coming against Plymouth Argyle on Friday.

The verdict

Paterson is an excellent player at Championship level and certainly has the ability to persuade Warnock to pursue a deal.

However, the recurring injuries he seems to be suffering from, make any talk of a deal a massive risk. But, Paterson is a player who has racked up nearly 300 Championship appearances during his career thus far and has rarely spent that much time on the sidelines.

It seems that Boro’s transfer window is starting to kick into gear now and the potential arrival of Paterson would be an exciting one for fans.

He is both a scorer and a provider of goals and would bolster the club’s attacking reinforcements ahead of a campaign where Warnock will want to be competing for the top six.

