Highlights Middlesbrough have faced significant changes this summer after their playoff run, with new talent brought in by Michael Carrick.

The loan losses of key players have impacted the team, and Carrick will be looking to strengthen the squad before the transfer window closes.

Chuba Akpom, who had attracted interest from various clubs, is set to join Ajax for a fee of €14m, giving Middlesbrough a significant transfer budget to find a replacement.

Off the back of last season's run to the Championship play-off semi-finals, Middlesbrough have faced a summer of change.

Michael Carrick has brought in young, upcoming talent in the form of Samuel Silvera, Morgan Rogers and Alex Gilbert among others to provide the club with long-term foundations.

The loan losses of Ryan Giles, Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer, all of whom proved crucial to their promotion bid last time out but promptly returned to their parents clubs in the Premier League, have arrived as a blow to Middlesbrough.

With Giles since switching to newly-promoted Luton Town and Ramsey believed to be closing in on a move to Burnley, who also elevated from the second-tier last season, Carrick will no doubt be striving to bolster his ranks even more before the window slams shut.

Meanwhile, the Chuba Akpom transfer saga had dragged on for some time now, with negotations surrounding a new contract seemingly proving futile.

The forward had just one year left on his Boro deal and could have left on a free transfer the following summer, had he not moved on this summer.

Akpom is now set to join Ajax, calling for further action in the market for Carrick this month.

Chuba Akpom transfer interest

Unsurprisingly, Akpom had been subjected to a vast series of transfer interest all summer following a breakout campaign that saw him hit 28 Championship goals and scoop the division's Player of the Year award.

According to The Sun, both Sheffield United and RC Lens of France had been keen on a deal, although it was since reported that the Ligue 1 outfit had pulled out of the move last minute after terms had been agreed.

Dutch giants Ajax maintained their interest however, and now, they have finally got their man.

How much will Middlesbrough receive from Ajax for Chuba Akpom?

The Athletic's David Ornstein has revealed the cash windfall that Middlesbrough will recieve following the sale of Akpom.

From the deal, Middlesbrough will be gaining an initial fee of €12m (£10.36m), while they will also pocket a further €2m (£1.7m) in undisclosed add-ons. In total, this will take the deal to €14m (£12.09m).

Akpom has agreed a five-year contract in Amsterdan and will undergo his medical tomorrow after being granted permission to fly over and seal the deal.

Are Middlesbrough receiving a fair transfer fee from Ajax for Chuba Akpom?

While Carrick will be disappointed to lose his star man ahead of what will be hoped to be another promotion push, they have definetly made the sensible decision by cashing in when they can.

Now, they are able to look for a replacement with a significant transfer kitty by Championship standards, and seeing how Middlesbrough typically conduct their transfer business, you can fancy them to fill the void shrewdly and successfully.

Of course, player valuations often drop down when their deals have just a year left to run as buyers know that the ball is out of their employer's court, and Middlesbrough would have surely been able to demand a higher fee under different contractual circumstances, but, all things considered, it is a fair price overall.