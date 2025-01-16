Middlesbrough are faced with the prospect of losing Liverpool loan star Ben Doak this month, as the Reds field Premier League bids for the Scotland international.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have already launched bids for the 19-year-old, whilst Brentford, Fulham and Bournemouth have all been credited as holding an interest in signing the young winger.

Liverpool are understood to be holding out for £30m for Doak, and should no acceptable offers arrive, it's reported that Anfield's decision makers would be happy for him to remain with Middlesbrough for the rest of the season.

So, whilst Michael Carrick will remain optimistic that their Riverside revelation will continue to light up the Championship as they look to secure promotion back to the Premier League, it's believed Boro do have plans in place should they lose Doak this month.

One name that the Teessiders should consider in that event is Southampton winger, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw.

Middlesbrough would surely have to replace Ben Doak if Liverpool decide to sell this month

There aren't too many players more important to their respective teams than Doak is to Middlesbrough. The Scotsman has been tearing up the Championship so far this season, establishing himself as one of the best players in the division in the process.

Six assists and two goals from 21 league appearances, the teenager has been giving opposing second tier defenders nightmares during the first half of the campaign.

His directness, speed, dribbling, fearlessness, relentless motor and playmaking ability has been a pleasure for Middlesbrough supporters to watch, whilst opposition fans have perhaps been watching nervously through their fingers every time he picks up the ball in fear of him hurting their side.

As such, it's no surprise to see big-money interest arrive for him this month, as Liverpool juggle with whether to cash-in, or bank on the player he could be in a few years time.

If Doak was to be pulled out of his Middlesbrough loan in order for the Premier League leaders to sell him on this month, then Boro would surely have to head back into the transfer market to source his replacement.

With Isaiah Jones having departed for Luton Town, Carrick would be left thin on the ground in terms of recognised right-wing options should Doak leave too, as Marcus Forss and Micah Hamilton would be the only two natural senior options remaining in the squad.

Southampton's Samuel Amo-Ameyaw could make a lot of sense for Middlesbrough

Another teenage winger who many believe has a very bright future in the game, Southampton's Amo-Ameyaw could be one to pick up the baton from Doak for Middlesbrough if needed.

The 18-year-old England youth international has been on the fringes of the Saints' first-team squad for a number of years now despite still only being 18, as he made his professional debut on the final day of the 2022/23 season as a late substitute in Southampton's 4-4 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League.

He would sign his first professional contract in the summer of 2023, before going on to make seven appearances in all competitions for the Saints during the 2023/24 campaign, three of which came in the Championship.

Amo-Ameyaw's Southampton stats - per FotMob Season Competition Appearances Goals Passing accuracy Dribble success 24/25 EFL Cup 2 1 88.2% 100% 23/24 Championship 3 0 87.5% 50% 23/24 FA Cup 3 0 87.5% N/A

However, his opportunities have been limited so far this season, with the teenager making just two Premier League appearances and two EFL Cup outings as of 16 January, and that's got people talking about his immediate future, including Southampton boss Ivan Juric.

The Croatian manager has suggested that a loan move would be the best course of action for Amo-Ameyaw to take in order to secure more game time, saying: "For the young players, playing is the best.

"They shouldn't lose time. We have youngsters like Tyler Dibling, Mateus Fernandes and Lesley Ugochukwu who are playing, which is good. If a young player is not playing, it's not good. I think (a loan) is the best solution for every young player who isn't playing."

Amo-Ameyaw has responded to his manager's suggestion, and he appears to be in favour of the idea too, saying: "I love being around the first team but I want to play football, to be honest."

The young right-winger shares a very similar playing profile to Doak. He's quick, direct, a confident and skillful dribbler, an eye for goals and creating chances, whilst also possessing the work ethic to track back and do his defensive duties.

With both Southampton and Amo-Ameyaw seemingly very open to securing a loan move away from St. Mary's before the end of the winter window, he could be the ideal short-term replacement for Doak before Middlesbrough can perhaps properly address that position in the summer with regard to a permanent arrival.

Even if Doak doesn't go, a player like Amo-Ameyaw could still be a welcome and shrewd addition to the Boro squad. Either way, it's likely he will draw interest from a number of Championship clubs, and the Teessiders should have their finger on the pulse regarding his situation too.