Middlesbrough have topped up their transfer coffers and opened up another space in Michael Carrick's squad following Matt Clarke's permanent transfer to Derby County.

The 28-year-old completed his move to the Rams on Tuesday 28 January, signing with the relegation strugglers on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

It was a move that brought to an end a frustrating two-and-a-half years as a Middlesbrough player, having spent 14 months on the sidelines after suffering back problems just months into his Boro career.

Having slipped down the pecking order at the Riverside Stadium in the first half of this season, Clarke now gets the opportunity to play more regular football back at his old Pride Park stomping ground, where he enjoyed an impressive two years on loan from Brighton between 2019-2021.

What this means for Middlesbrough? Well, funds have been generated and a spot in Carrick's squad has been opened, and there is one area of Boro's defence that could benefit hugely from a new recruit before the winter transfer window slams shut.

Michael Carrick should look to fix right-back spot in his Middlesbrough side

To many, Middlesbrough's defence has been the area of the pitch that has been costing them the most so far this season, with inconsistent results and performances largely driven by costly errors and cheap goals being conceded at the back.

The sale of Clarke takes a body out of the centre of Boro's defence, but Carrick does still have three senior options in Rav van den Berg, George Edmundson and Dael Fry to choose from in that department.

Highly-rated youngster Harley Hunt has also seen first-team action this season, whilst fellow academy starlet George McCormick can also operate as a centre-back. As such, Carrick may feel as though he has enough cover in that position to avoid having to dip into the market to directly replace Clarke.

If so, then he should instead turn his attention to the right side of his defence, as his right-back spot has become a problem position so far this term.

33-year-old Luke Ayling has not been in the same vein of form he showed whilst on loan last season that would earn him a permanent contract at the Riverside Stadium, with the veteran full-back perhaps starting to show signs of wear and tear.

Carrick's only other senior option is Anfernee Dijksteel, who despite enjoying somewhat of a resurgence in the squad this term, injuries have once again prevented him from truly cementing a starting role.

The 28-year-old is also out of contract at the end of the season, as is Tommy Smith, who hasn't played a minute for Boro so far this season and looks set to miss the entire campaign before becoming a free agent in the summer.

Therefore, both the immediate and long-term future of Middlesbrough's right-back spot is far from certain, with Boro struggling for real quality and depth both now, and possibly moving forward.

However, the addition of a new recruit at that position before the window shuts could elicit significant improvements to Carrick's leaky defence, an issue they must fix if they wish to finish inside the top-six this season.

Middlesbrough must fix leaky defence if they want to secure a play-off spot this season

Middlesbrough fans have been tearing their hair out watching their side this season. In attack, Boro are one of the most potent forces in the Championship, but in defence, it's a whole different story.

Middlesbrough's 24/25 Championship stats after 29 games played - per FotMob Goals scored Goals conceded Goals scored per game Goals conceded per game Clean sheets 47 36 1.6 1.2 9

As of 29th January, only Championship leaders Leeds United (53) and Norwich City (48) have scored more league goals than Boro have so far this season. On the other hand, they've conceded the same number of goals as 20th-placed Stoke City, and just four fewer than 22nd-placed Derby County.

When comparing the amount of goals Middlesbrough have shipped with their current direct promotion rivals, it makes for an even grimmer reading. Burnley nine, Leeds United 19, Sheffield United 21, Sunderland 24, West Brom 25, Blackburn 28, Bristol City 34, Watford 41 and Sheffield Wednesday 45 respectively.

That means that of the current top-six sides (as of 29/01/25), West Brom are the closest team to Middlesbrough in terms of goals conceded, but have still shipped 11 fewer goals so far this term.

Evidently then, Boro are falling short of the defensive benchmark being set by other promotion-chasing sides. Recent outings have provided perfect examples of that, having dropped points in highly soft fashion on numerous occasions.

Boro gift-wrapped Preston all three points in their last match, with a series of calamitous mistakes in their own box enabling Emil Riis to put the Lilywhites 2-1 up with just over ten minutes to play, in what was a game that the Teessiders largely dominated - particularly in the second half.

Prior to that, they would once again concede two soft goals away at Portsmouth, as a Matt Ritchie double ensured it would be a miserable trip back up to the North East for the travelling Middlesbrough army.

However, sandwiched in-between those two results was a superb defensive performance in a 2-0 home win over West Brom. Therein lies the frustration from the Riverside faithful regarding their team this season, as a stout display at the back one week is often followed up with a poor one the next.

As such, Middlesbrough are loitering around the play-off trap door, and if they wish to avoid falling through it, fixing their defensive issues has to be the priority.