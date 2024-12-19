Carlton Palmer believes Middlesbrough should not rush into signing Ipswich Town loanee George Edmundson on a permanent basis.

Edmundson was part of the Ipswich squad that won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League over the past two seasons, but the defender was deemed surplus to requirements at Portman Road in the top flight.

Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers were both said to be keen to sign Edmundson in the summer, but Middlesbrough won the race for his signature, and he has starred since making a season-long loan move to the Riverside Stadium.

He has started all 17 games for Michael Carrick's since his arrival, scoring one goal during that time, and has helped the Teesside outfit up to sixth in the Championship table.

Championship table (as it stands 19th December) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 21 19 45 2 Leeds United 21 22 42 3 Burnley 21 18 41 4 Sunderland 21 15 40 5 Blackburn Rovers 20 8 37 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Brom 21 8 32

The 27-year-old may still have six months of his loan remaining, but as we exclusively revealed this week, Boro are hoping to complete a permanent deal for the defender in the January transfer window.

Carlton Palmer sends George Edmundson warning to Middlesbrough

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer insisted that while Edmundson has impressed for Middlesbrough, they should be cautious over signing him permanently in January, and raised question marks over whether the defender is good enough for the Premier League.

"Middlesbrough are planning to make the loan signing of George Edmundson a permanent signing in January," Palmer said.

"Edmundson has been on loan from Premier League side Ipswich Town, and he has been a mainstay for Middlesbrough this season as they have climbed into a play-off spot, he has been outstanding.

"Middlesbrough have a loan deal in place for the player until the end of the season, but they are looking to make the deal permanent.

"It's an interesting one because his contract is up in the summer, and he obviously hasn't featured for Ipswich, but if they were relegated, would they want to let him go?

"Ipswich haven't offered him a new contract, and I think Middlesbrough are looking to steal a march on that by trying to sign him permanently in the January transfer window.

"I wouldn't rush to do the deal because if Middlesbrough were to get up through the play-offs, then they would have the same problem as Ipswich about whether he would be able to play in the Premier League.

"Maybe Middlesbrough think if they don't get promoted, at 27, he is the right age to nurture the young kids that are coming through.

"I don't believe there's anything that needs to be done right now, but they're probably thinking he's out of contract in the summer, he's good at Championship level, he's doing the right things at this moment in time, so let's try and get a deal because someone else might come in and take him.

"If they get promoted and he isn't able to contribute in the Premier League, then they can either loan him out or sell him on again.

"It's a good bit of business to keep him in-house given the injuries they've had at centre-back."

Middlesbrough could face similar George Edmundson problem to Ipswich Town

Given Middlesbrough's lengthy defensive injury list at times this season, it has been hard to work out exactly where Edmundson stands in Carrick's pecking order.

However, after Rav van den Berg made his return in the 1-0 win over Millwall on Saturday, Edmundson was chosen to partner the Dutchman at centre-back, giving the clearest indication yet that he is now Carrick's first choice ahead of the likes of Matt Clarke and Dael Fry.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that Carrick is targeting a permanent deal for Edmundson in January, but as Palmer says, there are doubts over whether he is capable of playing in the Premier League, and should Boro achieve their promotion ambitions this season, they could face a similar dilemma to Ipswich about whether to keep hold of the defender.