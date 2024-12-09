Carlton Palmer believes that Michael Carrick will remain loyal to Middlesbrough amid potential interest from West Ham.

According to the Mirror, the Hammers have set their sights on the 43-year-old as a potential replacement for Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard is under pressure to deliver results soon, with Monday night’s clash with Wolves seen as a must-win fixture.

A loss to Gary O’Neil’s side could spell the end of his short-lived tenure at the London Stadium, with the Wolves boss also under pressure to turn things around.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough record - as of Dec. 9th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 108 54 18 36 50.00

Carlton Palmer criticises Julen Lopetegui

Palmer believes that O’Neil deserves some leeway amid Wolves’ own poor form, and that Lopetegui’s position should be the only one at risk in Monday’s clash in London.

He has claimed that the 58-year-old has not been an upgrade on David Moyes, warning West Ham that the grass isn’t always greener.

“There’s a massive game in the Premier League tonight where West Ham take on Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Palmer told Football League World.

“It’s believed that should Lopetegui go and lose this game at home to Wolves he may lose his job.

“I think it’s a given, I know the owners don’t like to get rid of managers, and David Gold is very loyal, but all the noises that are coming out of there, either manager tonight could get sacked.

“I think it’s very hard on Gary O’Neil if he was to lose his job if they get beaten at West Ham tonight, I think Gary’s had a lot to contend with at Wolves whereas I think Lopetegui’s got a very good squad and has just underachieved.

“He’s not been an upgrade on David Moyes whatsoever, and I always say be careful what you wish for.”

Palmer eases Middlesbrough concern

Palmer has eased Middlesbrough concerns over the future of Carrick, suggesting that the former midfielder will remain loyal to the club amid any interest from West Ham.

“Obviously, it’s a concern for Middlesbrough supporters because Michael Carrick once again has been linked with that job,” he added.

“But Michael Carrick has come out and repeatedly said he’s happy at Middlesbrough, I think he sails under the pressure situation at Middlesbrough given the finances.

“He’s got a fantastic chairman who backs him, so I don’t think he’s in any rush to leave Middlesbrough at this moment in time.

“Of course, his ambition is to manage in the Premier League, and he will hope one day to do that with Middlesbrough.

“Middlesbrough are sat in a play-off position at the moment in a very strong Championship.

“Boro fans should be concerned because Carrick is again proving what a good manager he is, and obviously he’s going to be linked with jobs, but he’s proved his loyalty before and I don’t see Carrick going anywhere at this moment in time.

“I don’t think Michael is stupid, he’s very meticulous, he’s very clever, very thoughtful and he’s in a position at Middlesbrough where he’s able to fly under a little bit of pressure and be able to punch above his weight, which he has done, and that obviously attracts attention.

“But obviously it’s a concern.”

Carrick could be tempted by his former club

Carrick does have a connection to West Ham from coming through the academy system at the London club.

That could tempt him into making the switch now despite the progress that’s been made at Middlesbrough.

It would be a huge blow to lose Carrick, especially given how impressive their form has been in recent weeks.

But the opportunity to manage a Premier League side with this level of quality available could be too much to turn down, even without the context of his history with West Ham.