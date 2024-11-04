Liverpool's stance on recalling Middlesbrough loan star Ben Doak in January is great news for the Teessiders, according to pundit Carlton Palmer.

Doak has been superb for Middlesbrough since joining on loan from Liverpool in late August on a nine-month deal. As such, comments from Arne Slot regarding recalling the teenage winger may have sent alarm bells around North Yorkshire.

Despite being one of the Premier League's most promising teenage talents, the Scottish international opted for a temporary move closer to the border.

The loan was born out of injury and inexperience, resulting in a lack of first-team opportunities for Doak in the Anfield front three, one of the most competitive forward lines in world football.

A coup for Michael Carrick's side; the 18-year-old has had a terrific start to the season so far, with his tenure at the Riverside also coinciding with his maiden appearances for his country

Doak was openly admired by old boss Jürgen Klopp, who stated: "He is really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs. He’s good."

Youngest players used by Jurgen Klopp - Premier League (Transfermarkt) Player Date Age at appearance 1 Harvey Elliott Jan 2, 2020 16 years 08 months 29 days 2 Ben Woodburn Nov 26, 2016 17 years 01 month 11 days 3 Ben Doak Dec 26, 2022 17 years 01 month 15 days 4 Kaide Gordon Jan 16, 2022 17 years 03 months 11 days 5 Bobby Clark Aug 27, 2022 17 years 06 months 20 days 6 Stefan Bajcetic Aug 27, 2022 17 years 10 months 05 days 7 Jayden Danns Feb 21, 2024 18 years 01 month 05 days 8 Trent Alexander-Arnold Dec 14, 2016 18 years 02 months 07 days

But while Doak's German's tutelage was cut short, it would appear that his successor, Arne Slot, is also keen on the ex-Celtic schoolboy.

Speaking in a press conference leading up to their EFL Cup fixture with Brighton, the Dutch manager addressed squad depth concerns and a possible remorse in approving Doak's gap-year.

“That is sometimes difficult because in certain situations you would prefer to keep them here because then they can train every day with you and you can implement your playing style in the best way.

“But if that also means that they hardly play, that will normally also lead not to the progression you are hoping for. So that is the balance we always try to find.

"Ben Doak went to a very good manager (Michael Carrick) and also to a very good playing style.

“Like you see now, we’ve got six forwards, two of them are injured so only four left and with the schedule we have, that’s sometimes a bit of a worry for me. So maybe we should bring Ben Doak back!”

The Northern Echo have since confirmed that those comments were tongue-in-cheek and that Liverpool have no plans to recall Doak from the Riverside in January.

Carlton Palmer believes all parties are delighted with Ben Doak loan

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer offered his reaction to the news that the Scot was expected to remain with Boro - highlighting how positive the loan spell had been for the player and both clubs so far.

He said: "Great news for Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick as they continue their rise up the Championship table from a particularly slow start. They're ticking along nicely.

"Arne Slot made a tongue-in-cheek comment about bringing Ben Doak back from his loan spell, but the winger has settled in nicely at Middlesbrough.

"Both Boro and Liverpool are delighted with how the early months of Doak's spell in Teesside is going.

"They identified Middlesbrough as an ideal place to continue his development, so there's no expectation that Liverpool will cut short Doak's spell in the Championship. He's quickly established himself as a key figure in Michael Carrick's side, and he's playing regular football at a high level, so Liverpool are very, very happy.

"Doak is incredibly highly rated on Merseyside, but first-team opportunities are very hard to come by with the quality of players that they have at the club, so there's no talk of him being recalled.

"Obviously, if they had a really bad injury problem they would look at it, but as I said, Liverpool are very happy with it. He's putting together string after string of impressive performances. His display in Boro's 3-3 draw against Norwich, for example, was outstanding.

"You need to be patient with these young players, and that's why you send them out to be developed the way that he has been.

"No problem for Michael Carrick at the moment, as Liverpool are hoping that ben Doak continues his form at the club."

Ben Doak's potential can take him as far as he wishes

Still incredibly young, but having seemingly been around for a while now, there is no denying the Scottish forward's substantial potential.

Doak's style is defined by his explosive pace, advanced dribbling and ball retention, and a keen eye for goal. This makes him a natural threat on the wing, and perhaps even, a potential successor to an aging (albiet not slowing) Mohammed Salah.

A loan move to a club like Middlesbrough could provide him with invaluable first-team experience, letting him develop his skills under a smaller spotlight, while also experiencing the physicality, competitiveness, and high-stakes nature of senior football that the Championship provides so well.

For Scotland, Doak represents a new generation of talent, and with the changing allegiance of Elliot Anderson, perhaps now the biggest prospect north of the border.

The first direct transfer from Celtic to Liverpool since a certain Kenny Dalglish, it's difficult not to put too much pressure on the young man's shoulders. For now, however, he can enjoy the challenge of a playoff-chasing second-tier stint.