Highlights Barnsley striker Devante Cole, son of former Manchester United player Andy Cole, has caught the eye of Championship clubs with his excellent form this season.

Middlesbrough, Stoke, Swansea, and Bristol City are all reportedly interested in signing Cole, who has scored eight goals in eight games so far this campaign.

Barnsley may have to sell Cole in the upcoming January transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Stoke and Swansea are all keeping tabs on Barnsley striker Devante Cole after his excellent start to the season in League One.

Who is Devante Cole?

The 28-year-old is a name that many fans will know, partly because he is the son of former Manchester United legend Andy.

As well as that, Cole has made a name for himself in the Football League over the years, featuring for the likes of Fleetwood, Wigan and Doncaster, among others, before he made the move to Oakwell in 2021.

After a tough first year with Barnsley, Cole has become an important player since, and he managed 15 goals in the third tier last season.

And, it seems he will surpass that this time around, as he has enjoyed a flying start under Neill Collins, scoring eight times in the first eight games of the campaign.

Championship quartet keen on Devante Cole

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s thought Cole’s form this season has already caught the eye of clubs higher up, as TEAMtalk claimed that there is multiple Championship interest in the Tykes attacker.

“Struggling Middlesbrough are one of the clubs showing an interest in the 28-year-old, with Michael Carrick’s side bottom of the table and having registered just five goals in seven Championship games so far.

“However, the Teessiders are far from his only suitors. Indeed, sources close to the player have informed us that Stoke and Swansea are also keen. The Swans are currently managed by Mike Duff, Cole’s former boss at Barnsley and potentially giving them an advantage in any transfer race. Another interested party is believed to be Bristol City.”

Will Barnsley cash in on Devante Cole in January?

Unfortunately for the Tykes, they aren’t in a great position heading into the New Year with Cole, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Therefore, they know that the upcoming transfer window represents the last chance to get a fee for the player, who could choose to leave on a free in the summer.

Of course, it also means they are going to struggle to get near Cole’s true value, and the reality is that they may have to accept a cut-price offer, which is no doubt why there is so much interest in the ex-Motherwell man.

Is Devante Cole ready for the Championship?

Cole is 28, so he is someone who has been around for a while, and he has been in the Championship before, which includes his first season with Barnsley, where he didn’t impress.

Naturally, that will prompt some to doubt whether he can make the step up. However, those who have watched Cole this season will feel he is capable of flourishing in the second tier.

He has the athleticism to be a constant threat, and Cole appears to have improved with his movement and composure in front of goal, which means he is adding the end product that was sometimes lacking.

So, you can understand why there is interest, and Cole’s contract situation means he could turn out to be a bargain when the window opens.